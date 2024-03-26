Tata Motors To Gain Market Share In Domestic PV, JLR Profitability Seen Strong, Says CLSA

CLSA expects Jaguar Land Rover's profitability to remain strong and Tata Motors Ltd. to gain market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Retail volume for Jaguar Land Rover rose 4.5% year-on-year in February 2024. The brokerage attributed the muted volume growth to a 46% year-on-year drop in Chinese volumes. This was because of the high base from last year, as the Chinese lunar new year holiday fell in February this year compared to January last year, it said in a March 22 note.

CLSA expects more than 24% year-on-year growth in wholesale volume (ex-China JV) in FY24 to reach 3,98,000 units.