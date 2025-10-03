Tata Motors Shares Rise After Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge 47% To All-Time High

Tata Motors shares have risen over 1% in trade so far to Rs 735.4 apiece on the NSE. The gain compares to a 0.24% decline in the Nifty 50. This comes after the company reported its highest-ever monthly passenger vehicle sales at 60,907 units in September, marking a 47% year-on-year surge.

The growth was driven by the rollout of GST 2.0 and festive demand during Navratri. In September 2024, the automaker had clocked wholesales of 41,313 units. In the domestic market, dispatches to dealers jumped 45% to 59,667 units from 41,063 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"The passenger vehicles industry marked a sharp upswing in demand during September 2025, following the rollout of GST 2.0, further buoyed by festive tailwinds. This surge in demand sets a promising tone for sustained growth in the months ahead," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

The Nexon led the charge with over 22,500 units sold — the highest-ever monthly sales for any Tata passenger vehicle. The Harrier and Safari also registered their best-ever combined sales, boosted by the popularity of the Adventure X edition and multiple powertrain options. Meanwhile, the Punch continued its momentum, strengthening its position in the compact SUV segment.