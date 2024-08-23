Tata Motors Releases Tax Calculator For DVR Share Swap Ahead Of Record Date

Tata Motors Ltd. has introduced an illustrative tax calculator to assist shareholders in determining the tax implications of its upcoming Differential Voting Rights share swap. The tool is available along with frequently asked questions, or FAQs, released by the company and provides essential guidance for shareholders to understand their tax liabilities in light of the upcoming transaction.

Tata Motors is set to execute a significant scheme involving its DVR shares. Under this scheme, the company will cancel its listed DVR shares and issue ordinary shares as compensation. Specifically, for every 10 DVR shares held, investors will receive 7 ordinary shares. This swap, which has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, is aimed at simplifying the company’s capital structure and improving liquidity.

The DVR swap will have several tax implications for shareholders: