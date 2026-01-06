Tata Motors PV Shares Tumble After Weak JLR Sales Data — Details Inside

The weakness in JLR numbers come as the company witnesses direct realisation of an earlier cyber attack that had halted production and delayed distribution once production returned to normal levels.

Tata Motors CV further confirmed that production levels returned to normal levels only from mid-November.

In addition, the company pointed out the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports. This also had a bearing on total numbers.

Wholesale volumes of 59,200 for the quarter was 43% down on a year-to-year basis and 10% down on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The wholesale numbers were down across all geographies as well, compared to the same period last year. While UK sales were down only 0.9%, sales in the North America region plummeted 64% and Europe fell 47.6%. Overall, the overseas market saw 50% fall in wholesale.

Some consolidation was witnessed in terms of top models, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounting for 74.3% of total wholesale volumes compared to 70.3% last year.

Similar trends were witnessed in the retail sales division, with the North America segment notably taking a 37% hit. Europe, MENA and China took a double-digit hit as well.