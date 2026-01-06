Tata Motors PV Shares Tumble After Weak JLR Sales Data — Details Inside
The weakness in JLR numbers come as the company witnesses direct realisation of an earlier cyber attack that had halted production and delayed distribution once production returned to normal levels.
Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. are facing pressure in trade on Tuesday after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported weak sales numbers for the third quarter of financial year ending March 2026.
The stock is trading at Rs 363, accounting for a fall of more than 2.5%. This compares to Monday's closing price of Rs 373.
The pressure in the Tata Motors PV can be directly linked to weakness in JLR numbers in Q3 sales data, with the arm recording a 43% decline in wholesales and 25% decline in retail sales on a year-on-year basis.
Tata Motors CV further confirmed that production levels returned to normal levels only from mid-November.
In addition, the company pointed out the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports. This also had a bearing on total numbers.
Wholesale volumes of 59,200 for the quarter was 43% down on a year-to-year basis and 10% down on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The wholesale numbers were down across all geographies as well, compared to the same period last year. While UK sales were down only 0.9%, sales in the North America region plummeted 64% and Europe fell 47.6%. Overall, the overseas market saw 50% fall in wholesale.
Some consolidation was witnessed in terms of top models, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounting for 74.3% of total wholesale volumes compared to 70.3% last year.
Similar trends were witnessed in the retail sales division, with the North America segment notably taking a 37% hit. Europe, MENA and China took a double-digit hit as well.
