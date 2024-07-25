Tata Motors Market Cap Surpasses Rs 4-Lakh-Crore Mark

The spike in the scrip of Tata Motors Ltd. to life high following a rating upgrade from Nomura propelled the automaker's market capitalisation to surpass the Rs 4-lakh-crore mark.

Nomura Research upgraded the company to 'buy' from 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,294 per share from Rs 1,191 apiece earlier. This implies an upside of 26% from the previous close.

Jaguar Land Rover's execution can lead to significant upsides and the earnings growth can be stronger due to a rise in average selling price and margin, Nomura said in a note on July 24.

The brokerage expects JLR's EBIT margin to rise to 8.5% in fiscal 2025 versus 7.8% year-on-year, supported by JLR EV transition and Range Rover premium push.

The launches of Curvv and Harrier EV should support India volume, the note said, adding that the demerger may unlock value for CVs.