Tata Motors Market Cap Overtakes Maruti Suzuki After Over Seven Years
The market cap of Tata Motors ended at Rs 3.14 lakh crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 3.12 lakh crore on Tuesday.
Tata Motors Ltd.'s shares hit a life high, while its market capitalisation surpassed that of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. after over seven years to become the most valuable auto company in India.
The market cap of Tata Motors ended at Rs 3.14 lakh crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 3.12 lakh crore on Tuesday.
Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 5.3% before paring gains to close 2.12% higher at Rs 858.8 per share. Maruti Suzuki's stock closed 0.4% lower at Rs 9,951.6 per share.
So far this year, shares of Tata Motors have gained over 10%, while Maruti Suzuki's have fallen by 3.4%.
In December 2016, Maruti Suzuki's market cap hit Rs 1.6 lakh crore to overtake Tata Motors to become the most valuable auto company.
Maruti's market cap had hit a high of Rs 2.9 lakh crore in December 2017, while Tata Motors' had fallen to Rs 2.3 lakh crore.