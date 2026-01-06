JLR Q3 Sales Slide After Cyber Incident Disrupts Production And Deliveries
The total volumes for Tata Motors JLR was hit by a cyberattack that impacted production capability.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has shared wholesale retail sales data for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division for the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.
The segment has reported a notable 43% fall in Q3FY26 wholesales at 59,200 compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, retail sales in the same period tumbled 25% to 79,600.
The total volumes for Tata Motors JLR was hit by a cyberattack that impacted production capability, leading to stoppages and delays in time required to distribute vehicles globally, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.
Tata Motors CV further confirmed that production levels returned to normal levels only from mid-November.
In addition, the company pointed out the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports. This also had a bearing on total numbers.
Wholesale volumes of 59,200 for the quarter was 43% down on a year-to-year basis and 10% down on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The wholesale numbers were down across all geographies as well, compared to the same period last year. While UK sales were down only 0.9%, sales in the North America region plummeted 64% and Europe fell 47.6%. Overall, the overseas market saw 50% fall in wholesale.
Some consolidation was witnessed in terms of top models, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounting for 74.3% of total wholesale volumes compared to 70.3% last year.
Similar trends were witnessed in the retail sales division, with the North America segment notably taking a 37% hit. Europe, MENA and China took a double-digit hit as well.
Overall, JLR's total financial year-to-date retail sales volumes stood at 259,400, down 19.1% YoY, while wholesale volumes fell 26.6% to 212,600 units.