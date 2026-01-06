JLR Q3 Sales Slide After Cyber Incident Disrupts Production And Deliveries

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has shared wholesale retail sales data for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division for the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

The segment has reported a notable 43% fall in Q3FY26 wholesales at 59,200 compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, retail sales in the same period tumbled 25% to 79,600.

The total volumes for Tata Motors JLR was hit by a cyberattack that impacted production capability, leading to stoppages and delays in time required to distribute vehicles globally, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors CV further confirmed that production levels returned to normal levels only from mid-November.

In addition, the company pointed out the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports. This also had a bearing on total numbers.

Wholesale volumes of 59,200 for the quarter was 43% down on a year-to-year basis and 10% down on a quarter-on-quarter basis.