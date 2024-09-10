Tata Motors Finance, Tata Capital Receive CCI Approval For Merger

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd. with Tata Capital Ltd., according to a release on Tuesday. The proposed combination involves the merger of TMFL into TCL, with the latter emerging as the surviving entity under a scheme of arrangement to be filed with the National Company Law Tribunal.

The merger, approved by the boards of Tata Motors Ltd. and its subsidiaries, will include a share swap arrangement where TCL will issue its equity shares to the shareholders of TMFL. Following this, Tata Motors will hold a 4.7% stake in the newly merged entity.

TCL, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, operates as a non-banking financial company engaged in lending, leasing, factoring, and financing, while TMFL focuses on providing loans for purchasing new and pre-owned vehicles, particularly those manufactured by Tata Motors and its group companies. TMFL also provides loans and advances to transporters, dealers, and vendors of Tata Motors, including working capital and invoice discounting facilities.