Tata Motors Demerger: Passenger Vehicle Stock Price Revealed — Details Inside

The price discovery of the Tata Motors ex-CV shares marks yet another step for the company's demerger, as the auto giant looks to split its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses.

14 Oct 2025, 10:17 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors' ex-CV entity priced at around Rs 390-400 range. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Tata Motors' ex-CV entity priced at around Rs 390-400 range. (Photo: Unsplash)
Tata Motors' ex-Commercial Vehicle entity's price discovery was earlier today, with the stock restarting trade at around Rs 395 on the NSE after a special pre-open trading session that was conducted between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 391 on the NSE compared to Monday's close of Rs 660. The shares have largely traded flat since the price discovery after briefly dropping to intraday low of Rs 376.

The price discovery of the Tata Motors ex-CV shares marks yet another step for the company's demerger, as the auto giant looks to split its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses into separately traded entities.

