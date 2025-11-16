Tata Motors Demerger: Decoding PV-CV Cost Split, Income Tax Law Implications

Tata Motors Ltd.'s commercial vehicles segment debuted on the exchanges on Nov. 12, marking the conclusion of the demerger between the passenger vehicle and the commercial vehicle segment, with the passenger vehicles stock named Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

NDTV Profit breaks down how this will affect the cost basis and the overall taxation scenarios for the stocks to help investors have a better understanding on how these developments will impact their portfolio.

According to Abheet Sachdeva, partner at Nangia Group, the income tax law provides for split of original cost of acquisition of shares in case of demerger between the new company and the old company, in the ratio of "net book value of assets transferred to the new firm: net-worth of the demerged company as whole before the demerger".

According to the law, the original cost of shares held by shareholders in Tata Motors will be split between shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Motors (the commercial vehicles segment).

Income tax law also has a cost-reset in case of the companies where:

The shares are listed as on Jan 31, 2018.

Shares were acquired on or before 31 January 2018 and the company was listed afterwards.

In the first case, the fair market value of shares would be the highest price quoted on a recognised stock exchange as of Jan 31., 2018, and would be available as cost of acquisition.

In the second case, cost indexation up to the fiscal 2017-18 would be available.