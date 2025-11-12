Business NewsMarketsTata Motors CV Shares Debuts At 28% Premium
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors CV Shares Debuts At 28% Premium

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 330.25.

12 Nov 2025, 10:12 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Motors Demerger
The equity shares of newly demerged commercial vehicle (CV) arm of Tata Motors make their debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE at 10 a.m. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tata Motors Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 335 apiece, a premium of 28% over its pre-open price discovery closing price of Rs 260 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 330.25.

The demerger legally took effect on October 1, 2025, splitting Tata Motors into two separately listed entities, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles includes the trucks, buses, logistics and goods transport business, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles includes passenger cars, EVs), and Jaguar Land Rover.

The CV company will operate as a pure commercial and industrial mobility player. The PV company sharpens its focus on EVs, passenger cars and JLR’s global luxury platform.

Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, every Tata Motors shareholder receives one equity share (Rs 2 each) of TMLCV for every one equity share (Rs 2 each) held in Tata Motors as of the record date, October 14, 2025.

For the first 10 trading sessions, the newly listed CV stock will trade under the trade-for-trade segment, meaning no intraday trading. Investors can only buy shares if they intend to take delivery — a standard listing requirement.

For shareholders, the move is expected to unlock clearer value. Each business can now attract investors based on its distinct growth thesis: steady industrial growth in CVs versus electric and premium expansion in PVs.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors CV Listing Updates: Shares Gains After Listing At Rs 335
Opinion
Tata Motors CV Listing Updates: Shares Gains After Listing At Rs 335
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT