Tata Motors' Curvv Could Address EV Portfolio Gap, Say Analysts

Jefferies has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on Tata Motors, setting a target price of Rs 1,330, an upside of 30% from the current levels. The brokerage highlighted the Curvv’s potential to address gap in Tata’s EV portfolio, aligning with the company’s strategy to recover and expand its market share.

The brokerage anticipates monthly sales of 3,600 units in the current financial year and 5,000 units in the next financial year, projecting an 11% compounded annual growth rate in Ebitda and 19% in earnings per share over the financial year ending March 2024 through March 2027.

Nomura also maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,303 per share, reflecting a 27% upside. The brokerage views the Curvv as a breakthrough in EV adoption, noting that it addresses key consumer concerns, such as range anxiety with its 55 kWh battery option and rapid charging capabilities.

The Curvv could capture 10-20% of the segment's market share once all variants are launched, it said. The firm is also optimistic about passenger vehicle segment growth in the second half of the ongoing financial year, buoyed by favorable monsoon conditions and the festive season.