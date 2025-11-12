Business NewsMarketsTata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: Stock Set To Debut Today, Check Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: Stock Set To Debut Today, Check Price

Tata Motors CV shares listing live: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles entity is to be priced between Rs 300-400 per share.

12 Nov 2025, 09:23 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Motors CV Share
The equity shares of newly demerged commercial vehicle (CV) arm of Tata Motors will make their debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE at 10 a.m. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today. The equity shares of newly demerged commercial vehicle (CV) arm of Tata Motors will make their debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE at 10 a.m.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: What changes now?

The CV company will operate as a pure commercial and industrial mobility player. The PV company sharpens its focus on EVs, passenger cars and JLR’s global luxury platform.

For shareholders, the move is expected to unlock clearer value. Each business can now attract investors based on its distinct growth thesis: steady industrial growth in CVs versus electric and premium expansion in PVs.


Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: What Should Investors KNow?

Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, every Tata Motors shareholder receives one equity share (Rs 2 each) of TMLCV for every one equity share (Rs 2 each) held in Tata Motors as of the record date, October 14, 2025.

For the first 10 trading sessions, the newly listed CV stock will trade under the trade-for-trade segment, meaning no intraday trading. Investors can only buy shares if they intend to take delivery — a standard listing requirement.


Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: What Analysts Have To Say

"The listing removes the “conglomerate discount” and gives investors a focused bet on India’s commercial vehicle upcycle — a steady, cash-rich, value-driven play backed by improving policy and economic tailwinds," said Jahol Prajapati, Research analyst, SAMCO Securities.


Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: Contributes To Almost 1/4th Of Profits

The CV business constitutes 17% of revenue and 24% of profit. While JLR contributes the most at 74%, passenger vehicle business contributes 3% of the total consolidated profit. Tata Motors 72% revenue comes from JLR and 11% from passenger vehicles.


Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: Share Allocation To Investors

Tata Motors had informed that shareholders would receive shares of the new commercial vehicles entity in a 1:1 ratio, based on holdings as of the record date, Oct. 14, 2025.

So far, shares have already been credited to investors’ Demat accounts, though they remained inactive pending the listing. The upcoming listing will enable trading to begin on the exchanges.



Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT