Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: Stock Set To Debut Today, Check Price
Tata Motors CV shares listing live: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles entity is to be priced between Rs 300-400 per share.
- Oldest First
Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: What changes now?
The CV company will operate as a pure commercial and industrial mobility player. The PV company sharpens its focus on EVs, passenger cars and JLR’s global luxury platform.
For shareholders, the move is expected to unlock clearer value. Each business can now attract investors based on its distinct growth thesis: steady industrial growth in CVs versus electric and premium expansion in PVs.
Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE: What Should Investors KNow?
Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, every Tata Motors shareholder receives one equity share (Rs 2 each) of TMLCV for every one equity share (Rs 2 each) held in Tata Motors as of the record date, October 14, 2025.
For the first 10 trading sessions, the newly listed CV stock will trade under the trade-for-trade segment, meaning no intraday trading. Investors can only buy shares if they intend to take delivery — a standard listing requirement.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: What Analysts Have To Say
"The listing removes the “conglomerate discount” and gives investors a focused bet on India’s commercial vehicle upcycle — a steady, cash-rich, value-driven play backed by improving policy and economic tailwinds," said Jahol Prajapati, Research analyst, SAMCO Securities.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: Contributes To Almost 1/4th Of Profits
The CV business constitutes 17% of revenue and 24% of profit. While JLR contributes the most at 74%, passenger vehicle business contributes 3% of the total consolidated profit. Tata Motors 72% revenue comes from JLR and 11% from passenger vehicles.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Live Updates: Share Allocation To Investors
Tata Motors had informed that shareholders would receive shares of the new commercial vehicles entity in a 1:1 ratio, based on holdings as of the record date, Oct. 14, 2025.
So far, shares have already been credited to investors’ Demat accounts, though they remained inactive pending the listing. The upcoming listing will enable trading to begin on the exchanges.