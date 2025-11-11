⁠Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Date Announced — Check Key Details

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) has confirmed that its demerged commercial vehicles division will be listed as a separate entity on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Approvals have been secured from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said.

"We wish to inform that TMCV has intimated the Company today that it has received approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing and trading of its equity shares, effective Nov. 12, 2025,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles informed the stock exchanges in a filing on Monday.

This follows the completion of the demerger of the Tata Group’s automobile business earlier this year, which resulted in the separation of the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independently listed entities.