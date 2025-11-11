Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Listing Date Announced — Check Key Details
Tata Motors demerger news: Tata Motors' commercial vehicles division will begin trading as an independently listed company on Nov. 12, 2025.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) has confirmed that its demerged commercial vehicles division will be listed as a separate entity on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Approvals have been secured from both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said.
"We wish to inform that TMCV has intimated the Company today that it has received approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing and trading of its equity shares, effective Nov. 12, 2025,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles informed the stock exchanges in a filing on Monday.
This follows the completion of the demerger of the Tata Group’s automobile business earlier this year, which resulted in the separation of the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses into two independently listed entities.
Demerger Now Fully Effective
Tata Motors’ demerger officially took effect on Oct. 1, 2025. As part of the restructuring, the original Tata Motors Ltd. was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV), while the commercial vehicles company was renamed Tata Motors Ltd. (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.) for listing purposes.
The move allows each segment to operate under its own strategic focus, passenger vehicles (including electric mobility and Jaguar Land Rover) under TMPV, and commercial vehicles under the newly listed Tata Motors Ltd.
Share Allocation To Investors
In an earlier exchange filing, Tata Motors informed that shareholders would receive shares of the new commercial vehicles entity in a 1:1 ratio, based on holdings as of the record date, Oct. 14, 2025. So far, shares have already been credited to investors’ Demat accounts, though they remained inactive pending the listing. The upcoming listing will enable trading to begin on the exchanges.
No Immediate Tax On Share Allotment
Reports indicate that the demerger provides tax neutrality at the time of share allotment. Under the Income Tax Act, 1961, investors will not incur capital gains tax when the shares are credited, as the allotment is not treated as a “transfer”. Tax will apply at the time of selling the shares, either those of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) or the newly listed Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV).
To calculate capital gains, investors will reportedly need to split their original share purchase cost between the two companies on the basis of a cost allocation ratio, as per the announcement made by the company or its registrar.