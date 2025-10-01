Tata Motors Announces October 14 As Record Date For Demerger

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced October 14, 2025, as the record date for its much-anticipated demerger, according to an exchange filing.

As part of the restructuring, shareholders will receive one share of newly demerged Commercial Vehicles company for every one share held in Tata Motors. The demerger, which took effect on October 1, will split the company into two independently listed entities.

The current entity, which is Tata Motors Ltd. will become the company's passenger vehicle arm, which will also house the company's electric vehicle operations and the Jaguar Land Rover business. It will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Meanwhile, the demerge entity will house the commercial vehicle arm and will be renamed Tata Motors Limited.

Certain corporate actions, including the transfer of non-convertible debentures to the commercial vehicle arm as well as the appointments of CEOs for the two arms, will be effective starting October 1, Wednesday.

Notably, on Oct. 14 investors' demat account will automatically show two separate stocks credited. Each stock will have its own ticker, market symbol and market price.