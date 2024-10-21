Tata Consumer Share Price Plummets As Q2 Profit Remains Flat, Margins Contract

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s share prices tumbled over 9% on Monday after its earnings were flat and margins contracted in the second quarter.

The Tata Tea-maker's net profit rose a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This figure, although flat, managed to exceed analysts' expectations, which had set a consensus estimate at Rs 343 crore, according to Bloomberg.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,214 crore, reflecting a 13% increase compared to Rs 3,734 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a notable performance in the India Foods segment, which saw revenues rise by 28% with an organic growth rate of 9%. However, the India beverages segment faced challenges, growing only 3% as tea volumes declined by 4% year-on-year.