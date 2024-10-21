NDTV ProfitMarketsTata Consumer Share Price Plummets As Q2 Profit Remains Flat, Margins Contract
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Consumer Share Price Plummets As Q2 Profit Remains Flat, Margins Contract

The Tata Tea-maker's Ebitda margins contracted by 30 bps to 14.9%, due to rising input costs in the India tea business.

21 Oct 2024, 11:33 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Tata Consumer Products. The Tata group company saw net profit rise a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the September quarter. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Range of Tata Consumer Products. The Tata group company saw net profit rise a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the September quarter. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s share prices tumbled over 9% on Monday after its earnings were flat and margins contracted in the second quarter.

The Tata Tea-maker's net profit rose a mere 0.8% to Rs 367 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This figure, although flat, managed to exceed analysts' expectations, which had set a consensus estimate at Rs 343 crore, according to Bloomberg.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,214 crore, reflecting a 13% increase compared to Rs 3,734 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a notable performance in the India Foods segment, which saw revenues rise by 28% with an organic growth rate of 9%. However, the India beverages segment faced challenges, growing only 3% as tea volumes declined by 4% year-on-year.

ALSO READ

Tata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Remains Flat, But Beats Estimates
Opinion
Tata Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Remains Flat, But Beats Estimates
Read More

Overall volume growth for Tata Consumer Products in the reported quarter was 1%. Additionally, the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation increased by 11%, but margins contracted by 30 basis points to 14.9%. This contraction was attributed to rising input costs in the India tea business.

Tata Consumer Share Price Plummets As Q2 Profit Remains Flat, Margins Contract

Tata Consumer's share price fell as much as 9.33% to Rs 996.00 apiece. It pared losses to trade 8.4% lower at Rs 1,001.35 apiece as of 10:03 a.m. This compares to a 0.30% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 12.8%% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.84 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 15.

Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside/upside of 24%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls Over 100 Points; Sensex Down Around 200 Points
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls Over 100 Points; Sensex Down Around 200 Points
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT