Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue See Double-Digit Growth

The topline for Tata Consumer in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,966 crore, which accounts for a 17.8% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Margin, though, saw a contraction of 140 basis points, falling to 13.5% compared 14.9% for the same period last fiscal.

The India Foods segment saw a 19% jump, led by a 40% surge in its Tata Sampann portfolio and 23% growth in value-added salt.

The India Beverages segment grew 12%, powered by a 56% rise in its coffee business and 25% growth in its ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolio.

The company's recently acquired businesses, Capital Foods and Organic India, "recorded steady growth on a combined basis," according to the company. These new ventures are part of TCPL's 'Growth' businesses, which collectively grew 27%.

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO, said, "We delivered a strong topline growth of 18% in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt."

Meanwhile, TCPL's international business grew 9% in constant currency. Its Tata Starbucks joint venture added 7 net new stores, bringing the total to 492 stores across 80 cities.