Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue See Double-Digit Growth
Tata Consumer quarterly results: The topline for Tata Consumer in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,966 crore, which accounts for a 17.8% increase on a year-on-year basis.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 11% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
The FMCG company posted a bottom line of Rs 404 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 364-crore net profit posted in the second quarter of FY25.
TCPL Q2 FY26 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.8% to Rs 4,966 crore versus Rs 4,214 crore
Ebitda up 7.3% to Rs 672 crore versus Rs 626 crore
Margin narrows to 13.5% versus 14.9%
Net profit up 11% to Rs 404 crore versus Rs 364 crore
Margin, though, saw a contraction of 140 basis points, falling to 13.5% compared 14.9% for the same period last fiscal.
The India Foods segment saw a 19% jump, led by a 40% surge in its Tata Sampann portfolio and 23% growth in value-added salt.
The India Beverages segment grew 12%, powered by a 56% rise in its coffee business and 25% growth in its ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolio.
The company's recently acquired businesses, Capital Foods and Organic India, "recorded steady growth on a combined basis," according to the company. These new ventures are part of TCPL's 'Growth' businesses, which collectively grew 27%.
Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO, said, "We delivered a strong topline growth of 18% in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt."
Meanwhile, TCPL's international business grew 9% in constant currency. Its Tata Starbucks joint venture added 7 net new stores, bringing the total to 492 stores across 80 cities.