Tata Communications' MD Reveals What Aided Q2 Revenue Growth, Reasons Behind Drop In Margins

Tata Communications reported a revenue growth in the September quarter of the current financial year, despite a drop in net profit and margin contraction, driven by multiple factors, according to its MD and CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan.

Tata Communications in its financial updates for Q2 said its revenue increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 5,767 crore. The company delivered a mixed bag of results this quarter reporting a 32% quarter-on-quarter fall in net profit at Rs 227.27 crore.

Talking to NDTV Profit about the Q2 performance of the Tata Group company, its managing director and chief executive officer said there were primary drivers behind the revenue growth, despite poor margins and net profit.

“The biggest growth came from the interaction segment driven by the Kaleyra acquisition. The second major growth we had was from our IoT drive by our MOVE platform, which is an organic play, largely because we have had an increased usage of the platform on the back of increased vehicles as well as several SOTA campaigns that happened in the last quarter,” Lakshminarayanan said.

“In the next-gen connectivity, after two quarters of slower growth we saw in Q2 that the growth was picking up. These were the three big drivers of revenue growth that we saw in Q2,” added the top executive.