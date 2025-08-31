Tata Capital To Float $2 Billion IPO In Sept Last Week; Eyes $11 Billion Valuation

The performance of Tata Capital has been consistent with total gross loans of Rs 2.26 lakh crore as of March 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 37 per cent between FY23 and FY25. Its profit after tax stood at Rs 3,646.6 crore in FY25, up from Rs 3,029.2 crore in FY23, translating into a CAGR of 10 per cent.