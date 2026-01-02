TARIL Share Price Jump 8% Amid High Volume

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) surged 8% on Friday. The stock, which is on a rise ever since the company, shared the schedule of its financial results for the December quarter (Q3 FY26). The stock is currently trading at Rs. 333 a piece.

The stock closed at Rs 334 on the first day of the new year.

In its regulatory filing, the company said its board meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on Dec. 31, 2025.

"To prevent Insider Trading, the Trading Window will open from Jan. 11, 2026, for all connected or designated persons and their immediate relatives and other Insiders," the company confirmed through an exchange filing.

In Dec. 2025, TARIL secured a Rs 53.33 crore order for the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer and related works from Power Grid Corporation.

"It is an HVDC Converter Transformer order, and TARIL is the first Indian origin private sector company to receive such an order," according to a regulatory filing.