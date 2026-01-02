Business NewsMarketsTARIL Share Price Jump 8% Amid High Volume
ADVERTISEMENT

TARIL Share Price Jump 8% Amid High Volume

In its regulatory filing, the company said its board meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company

02 Jan 2026, 01:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Dec. 2025, TARIL secured a Rs 53.33 crore order for the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer and related works from Power Grid Corporation. (Photo by Mario Amé on Unsplash)</p></div>
In Dec. 2025, TARIL secured a Rs 53.33 crore order for the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer and related works from Power Grid Corporation. (Photo by Mario Amé on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) surged 8% on Friday. The stock, which is on a rise ever since the company, shared the schedule of its financial results for the December quarter (Q3 FY26). The stock is currently trading at Rs. 333 a piece.

The stock closed at Rs 334 on the first day of the new year.

In its regulatory filing, the company said its board meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on Dec. 31, 2025.

"To prevent Insider Trading, the Trading Window will open from Jan. 11, 2026, for all connected or designated persons and their immediate relatives and other Insiders," the company confirmed through an exchange filing.

In Dec. 2025, TARIL secured a Rs 53.33 crore order for the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer and related works from Power Grid Corporation.

"It is an HVDC Converter Transformer order, and TARIL is the first Indian origin private sector company to receive such an order," according to a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ

Transformers And Rectifiers India Expects Recent Acquisition To Improve Margin
Opinion
Transformers And Rectifiers India Expects Recent Acquisition To Improve Margin
Read More

TARIL Share Price Today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TARIL shares price today</p></div>

TARIL shares price today

The scrip rose as much as 8.62% to Rs 334.30 apiece. This compares to a 0.62% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.04.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 407.50 implies an upside of 22.2%.

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Varun Beverages, Lupin, Taril, Fortis Health, Siemens Energy — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Varun Beverages, Lupin, Taril, Fortis Health, Siemens Energy — Ask Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT