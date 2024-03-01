Tanla Platforms, Vodafone To Deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' In India

NDTV ProfitMarketsTanla Platforms, Vodafone To Deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' In India
The MoU is to deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' platform in India.

01 Mar 2024, 04:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Vodafone Idea store exterior. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Vodafone Idea store exterior. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Tanla Platforms Ltd. has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' in India.

No further details have been shared due to confidentiality reasons, an exchange filing said on Friday.

Shares of Vodafone closed 4.03% higher at Rs 14.2 apiece, compared to a 1.62% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.

The stock has risen 105.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'hold' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 52%.

