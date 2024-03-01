Tanla Platforms, Vodafone To Deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' In India

Shares of Vodafone closed 4.03% higher at Rs 14.2 apiece, compared to a 1.62% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.

The stock has risen 105.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'hold' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 52%.