Tanla Platforms, Vodafone To Deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' In India
The MoU is to deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' platform in India.
Tanla Platforms Ltd. has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy 'Messaging As A Platform' in India.No further details have been shared due to confidentiality reasons, an exchange filing said on Friday.
No further details have been shared due to confidentiality reasons, an exchange filing said on Friday.
Shares of Vodafone closed 4.03% higher at Rs 14.2 apiece, compared to a 1.62% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 on Friday.
The stock has risen 105.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'hold' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 52%.
