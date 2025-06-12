Tanla Platform Share Price Hits Nearly Five-Month High As Board To Consider Buyback Proposal On June 16

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. rose nearly 13% on Thursday as the board will meet on June 16 to consider share buyback of equity shares of the firm.

The trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed for all the insiders involved in the buyback project from June 11 to June 18, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

If approved, this will be the third buyback by the company since its listing in 2008. The first buyback was in June 2020 and the second one was in October 2022.

In May, promoter Dasari Uday Kumar Reddy bought 18.62 lakh shares (1.38%) at Rs 470.15 apiece, while Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 1.21% stake at Rs 470.15 apiece and American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund sold 0.17% stake at Rs 470.15 apiece.