Talbros Automotive Secures Multi-Year Orders Worth Rs 580 Crore

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., along with its joint ventures, secured new orders worth Rs 580 crore. These orders, spanning both domestic and export markets from leading original equipment manufacturers, are slated for execution over the next five years.

The majority of these new orders, coming to about Rs 260 crore, comes from TACL's sealing and forgings businesses, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Approximately Rs 150 crore of this amount is attributed to exports, primarily to the demanding European market. Within this segment, Rs 180 crore are specifically for gaskets and heat shields, with the remaining Rs 80 crore dedicated to the forgings division.

The orders cover a diverse product portfolio, including gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis, and hoses. These orders are expected to boost TACL's revenue visibility and improve overall profitability.

Further strengthening TACL's order book, the joint venture Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems has secured orders worth approximately Rs 290 crore for chassis components. About 50% of these orders are for the electric vehicle or EV segment, highlighting TACL's pivot towards future mobility solutions.

Additionally, the joint venture Talbros Marugo Rubber has received domestic orders valued at around Rs 30 crore for products such as hoses and AV components. Commercialization for these products is anticipated to commence from the second half of fiscal year 2026.

Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components is the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group, known for gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. With 10 manufacturing facilities across Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, and an R&D technology center in Faridabad, the group designs, develops, and manufactures products.