T+0 Settlement: Stocks Available For Trading From March 28
India's markets regulator will take a year, i.e. by March 2025, to move to instant settlement fully.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. will be among the 25 companies that will see a switch to trading in the T+0 rolling settlement cycle from Thursday.
The list of 25 securities, available for trading in the T+0 settlement cycle with effect from March 28, will be provided in the end-of-day master files on Wednesday, the BSE said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced a beta framework for the T+0 settlement cycle, which will be a continuous session between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Following this, the regulator will take one year to move to instant settlement by March next year.
