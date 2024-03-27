T+0 Settlement Simplified: Impact On All Investors And Everything Else You Need To Know

The much-anticipated T+0 settlement in the Indian capital market will come live on the exchanges on an optional basis from March 28.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced a beta framework for the T+0 settlement cycle, which will be a continuous session between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Following this, the regulator will take one year to move to instant settlement by March next year.

NDTV Profit decodes the latest development and its impact on investors.