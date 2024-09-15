Systematix Corporate Board Approves Raising Rs 103 Crore Via Preferential Issue

The board of directors of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. has given its nod to raise Rs 103 crore via preferential allotment of shares to non-promoters.

In the board meeting called on Sept. 14, it was decided to issue and allot 6.73 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 at a "price of Rs 1,531 per equity share", the company said in an exchange filing.

The issue price marks a discount of around 5% as compared to the closing price of Rs 1,610.1 on the BSE on Sept. 13.

To secure the approval of shareholders for the fundraise, Systematix Corporate has called an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 14.