Syngene To Neuland And Laurus: Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage As India Expands Global Pharma Supply

Goldman Sachs expects the sector to report operating profit growth of 22% over FY24-27, driven by 13% topline growth while factoring operating leverage benefits due to better mix and higher productivity. "While the sector is trading at premium valuations versus its last five-year average, we argue that higher multiples are warranted as earnings delivery will remain strong," it said.

Goldman initiated coverage on Syngene International Ltd. with a 'buy' rating on its leadership position in the India CRO segment, while it said its CDMO business is set to inflect.

The research firm has also initiated rating on Neuland Laboratories Ltd. with a 'buy' rating on its exposure to a fast-growing CDMO with higher share coming from commercialised molecules.

Goldman has a 'sell' rating on Laurus Labs Ltd. as they are cautious on its earnings delivery due to potential ramp-up delays and sees current valuations as expensive.