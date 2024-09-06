NDTV ProfitMarketsSynergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%
ADVERTISEMENT

Synergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%

The order is for both 2MW and 4 MW parts for wind systems, according to an exchange filing.

06 Sep 2024, 04:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representative Purposes. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representative Purposes. (Source: Unsplash)

Shares of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. rose over 16% on Friday after it received an order worth Rs 163.74 crore from Vestas Wind Systems. The order is to be executed during the financial year 2026.

The order is for both 2 MW and 4 MW parts for wind systems, according to an exchange filing. The order is split equally between domestic and export requirements.

Vestas Wind System is a wind original equipment manufacturer and has contributed to over one-third of the order book of the company for almost a decade, the company said.

Synergy Green is a manufacturer of large size critical castings for wind turbines and has a facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Synergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%

Synergy Green Industries stock rose as much as 16.32% during the day before paring gains to trade 7.43% higher at Rs 433.15 per share as of 3:20 p.m. This compares with a 1.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

It has risen 100.02% in the last 12 months and 33.41% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 68.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Selloff Since August Ahead Of Key US Jobs Data

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Selloff Since August Ahead Of Key US Jobs Data
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT