Synergy Green Industries Receives Order Worth Rs 163 Crore, Shares Rise Over 16%

Shares of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. rose over 16% on Friday after it received an order worth Rs 163.74 crore from Vestas Wind Systems. The order is to be executed during the financial year 2026.

The order is for both 2 MW and 4 MW parts for wind systems, according to an exchange filing. The order is split equally between domestic and export requirements.

Vestas Wind System is a wind original equipment manufacturer and has contributed to over one-third of the order book of the company for almost a decade, the company said.

Synergy Green is a manufacturer of large size critical castings for wind turbines and has a facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.