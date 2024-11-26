Swiggy Share Price Gains For Second Straight Day As UBS Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

On Tuesday, Swiggy share price rose as much as 6.3% to Rs 457.95 apiece. It pared gains to trade 3.3% higher at Rs 445 apiece, as of 10:58 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 index.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.

Out of the six analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.1%.