Swiggy Ltd. Listing: Only 5.29 Lakh Retail Investors Received Share Allotment

Swiggy Ltd. IPO is all set to list on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. The share issue of country's second largest food delivery and quick commerce player was subscribed 3.6-times (excluding the anchor book).

The retail portion which received bids from over 5.71 lakh applications saw 41,000 applications as ineligible after scrutiny by the registrar and transfer agent. The underwhelming issue saw allotment of shares on Tuesday.

Retail category was subscribed 1.15 times, Small-NII category was subscribed 0.50 times, Large-NII category saw demand of 0.37 times and QIB was subscribed 6.02 times.

The Rs 11,328-crore IPO saw a total demand of Rs 27,533 crore.