Swiggy Ltd. Listing: Only 5.29 Lakh Retail Investors Received Share Allotment
The Swiggy Ltd. share issue saw 5.29 lakh retails investors getting share allotment.
Swiggy Ltd. IPO is all set to list on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. The share issue of country's second largest food delivery and quick commerce player was subscribed 3.6-times (excluding the anchor book).
The retail portion which received bids from over 5.71 lakh applications saw 41,000 applications as ineligible after scrutiny by the registrar and transfer agent. The underwhelming issue saw allotment of shares on Tuesday.
Retail category was subscribed 1.15 times, Small-NII category was subscribed 0.50 times, Large-NII category saw demand of 0.37 times and QIB was subscribed 6.02 times.
The Rs 11,328-crore IPO saw a total demand of Rs 27,533 crore.
Retail Allotment
On basis of allotment the share allotment was done to 5.29 lakh successful investors out of 5.71 lakh investors. As part of the retail category 81.86% (4.33 lakh applications) of bids were for just one lot of shares i.e. 38 shares. Followed by 9.20% for two lots and 3.28% for three lots. A lot of shares amounts to Rs 17,820.
Small NII Allotment
Small NII category i.e. those who invested between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh was subscribed 0.50 times. The company allocated shares to 10,738 bidders with 8,645 bidders each getting 14 lots or 532 shares each.
Large NII Allotment
Small NII category i.e. those who invested above Rs 10 lakh was subscribed 0.37 times. The company allocated shares to 2,873 bidders with 2,540 bidders each getting at least 68 lots or 2,584 shares each. This segment saw 88.41% application of the Large NII getting 2,584 shares each or 68 lots.