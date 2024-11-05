Swiggy IPO GMP Indicates 5% Listing Gain Ahead Of Opening

The initial public offering of online food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is set to open on Nov. 6. Ahead of the launch, the much-awaited mainboard issue has been garnering significant traction in the unlisted market. The GMP trend of Swiggy IPO indicated a listing gain of 5.13%, even before the shares opened for subscription. According to InvestorGain, Swiggy's IPO GMP stood at Rs 20 at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. Swiggy shares were likely to debut at Rs 410 on the NSE and BSE against the IPO's upper price band of Rs 390.

The GMP on Swiggy IPO, however, has dropped by Rs 5 from its highest level of Rs 25, recorded last week.

Investors must note that the GMP of an IPO is not the official stock price, and is subject to rapid changes. It only indicates the potential listing price of a stock.

The Swiggy IPO will be open for subscription between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Share allotment is likely to be done on Monday, Nov. 11.

The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 13.