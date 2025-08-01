Swiggy Confirms Rapido Stake Re-Evaluation Amid Intensifying Competition|NDTV Profit Exclusive

Rahul Bothra, chief financial officer of Swiggy, confirmed the company's intent to re-evaluate its stake in Rapido in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

"Our investment was more strategic in nature, we wanted to see if we can get certain benefits on the delivery side. We did a few experiments but it was not working in the synergy we were expecting it to," Bothra said. He added that Swiggy is seeing a lot of interest in the purchase of their stake and a decision will be made soon.

This reconsideration comes after Rapido's direct entry into the food delivery space, creating a potential conflict of interest for Swiggy.