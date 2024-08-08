Swan Energy Shares Rise As Key Payment By Reliance Naval Advances Acquisition Process

Shares of Swan Energy Ltd. rose over 4% on Thursday after it announced that Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. met a crucial financial obligation by paying Rs 331.1 crore to its lenders.

The payment aims to address outstanding debts and facilitate the smooth transition of RNEL’s ownership to SEL through the special purpose vehicle, Hazel Infra Ltd., according to an exchange filing. This payment, which was due on Dec. 23, 2024, is a step forward in the ongoing acquisition process under the purview of the National Company Law Tribunal.

SEL has assured all stakeholders that they would provide timely updates on any further progress or changes related to the acquisition. The company emphasised its commitment to transparency and will continue to keep all the parties concerned informed about the developments in this matter.