Suzlon Energy Shares Up 2% As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price

A major driver of the positive outlook is the government's push for domestic manufacturing through the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers or ALMM for wind turbine generators.

This is seen as the first step toward reducing India's import dependence, with the potential for more localisation mandates in the future. The brokerage notes that foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers may face complex and time-consuming challenges in localising their operations, which provides a competitive edge to well-positioned Indian firms like Suzlon.

Suzlon, is highlighted by the brokerage as the only Indian OEM with end-to-end research and development, design, and prototype testing facilities already in place domestically.