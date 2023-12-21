Suzlon Energy Shares Rise After Securing Wind Power Project

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. rose on Thursday after it received a new wind power project order from the KP Group.

The renewable energy solutions provider will supply 92 units of their S120-2.1 MW wind turbine generators, with a 140m Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower at Vagra and Vilayat in Bharuch district of Gujarat. In addition to supplying, supervising and commissioning, the company will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services, an exchange filing said.

The order will be part of the wind-solar hybrid and state transmission utility tariff-based project, that will help increase the renewable energy contribution in Gujarat.

"With an extremely conducive policy environment offered by Gujarat, this order from the KP Group is a testament of India Inc's commitment to building a sustainable India. It is heartening to see the private sector step up to the task with such enthusiasm, especially through the C&I segment that will help MSME to become globally competitive by switching to green power," said Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group.