Suzlon Energy Shares Gain After Q2 Profit Jumps Over Sixfold
Suzlon stock is trading at Rs 60.14, which accounts for gains of more than 1.5%. The shares saw a sharp uptick after the announcement of the second quarter earnings.
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. were in focus on Tuesday after the company its September quarter results for the financial year ending March 2026.
The stock is trading at Rs 60.14, which accounts for gains of more than 1.5%. The shares saw a sharp uptick after the announcement of the second-quarter earnings.
Suzlon Q2 Earnings
Suzlon Energy's Q2 Revenue: Suzlon Energy reported a revenue of Rs 3,872 crore in Q2, showing an 84.1% increase year-over-year from Rs 2,103 crore.
Ebitda Growth: The company's Ebitda reached Rs 728 crore, which is up from Rs 292 crore in the same period last year.
Margin Expansion: Suzlon Energy's margin expanded to 18.8% in Q2, compared to 13.9% in the same quarter last year.
Net Profit Surge: The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,279 crore, significantly higher than Rs 200 crore in Q2 last year.
Tax Write-Back: The net profit was impacted by a tax write-back of Rs 718 crore in Q2 FY26.
Suzlon Key Highlights (Q2 FY26)
Highest-ever Q2 India deliveries of 565 MW
WTG Business continues robust growth through strong operating leverage.
Delivered PBT of Rs 562 Crore, reflecting a robust 179% YoY growth.
Incremental Deferred Tax Assets (DTA) of Rs 717 crore recognised in Q2, resulting in PAT of 1,279 crores.
Orderbook crosses 6 GW; 2+ GW additions in H1 FY26, taking it to 6.2 GW.
Net cash position at Rs 1,480 crore as of September 30, 2025
India’s largest domestic wind manufacturing capacity is at 4.5 GW
Policy Updates
ALMM (Wind) SOPs unveiled, Govt. focus on localisation, GST reduction on wind turbine from 12% to 5% to further optimise LCoE and expand the wind penetration
States integrating resource adequacy planning (RAPs) into their renewable expansion strategies
Strong Domestic Demand Outlook
Target of 122 GW wind capacity by FY32, with wind dominant in hybrid, RTC, and FDRE projects.
The C&I sector is expected to require 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030.
Annual Installations are expected to cross 6 GW this year.