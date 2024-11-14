Suzlon Energy Share Price Hits Upper Circuit On Large Trade

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit at 5% at Rs 56.73 per share on Thursday, snapping a five-session falling streak.

The advance came after 1.22 crore equity shares exchanged hands in three large trades on the National Stock Exchange.

The shares were exchanged at a price range of Rs 56.3 to Rs 56.66 each, according to data from Cogencis at 10:22 a.m.

The large trades come on the heels of the resignation of Ishwar Chand Mangal, chief executive officer of new business, effective Nov. 8.

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company confirmed that Mangal, who had been with Suzlon for nearly 28 years and held various leadership roles, was stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

In his resignation letter, Mangal expressed gratitude for his long association with Suzlon and his journey from founding days to recent achievements. He added that he takes pride in the company’s growth and hopes for Suzlon’s continued success.