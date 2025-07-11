Suzlon Energy Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Rating As It Re-Initiates Coverage

Suzlon Energy Ltd. has received a 'buy' rating from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. as the brokerage reinitiated coverage on the stock, with a target price of Rs 82. The brokerage projects a 24% upside in the stock from current levels.

The target implies a price to earnings of 35 times to FY27E EPS. "This is at a slight premium to its historical average two-year forward price to earnings of 27 times, given execution and earnings are just picking up for Suzlon Energy," it added.

Shares of Suzlon have gained over 24.32% in the past three months. During this period, the scrip had hit a low of Rs 52.67 on May 9, before it advanced to a high of Rs 65.85 on July 11.

Suzlon reported a nearly five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,181 crore, up from Rs 254 crore a year earlier for the March quarter. Its total income rose to Rs 3,825.19 crore from Rs 2,207.43 crore during the same period, according to exchange filing.