Sun TV Shares Decline As First Quarter Profit, Revenue Dip

Sun TV Network Ltd.'s shares declined over 9% on Monday after it's first quarter revenue and profit dipped missing expectations, as income from advertisement and subscription services fell.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 5% to Rs 560 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 592 crore in the same period last year. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg had projected net profit at Rs 653 crore. Revenue from operations decreased 3% to Rs 1,312.4 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 10% to Rs 718.86 crore, while operating margin declined from 59% to 54.8%.

Income from advertisement dipped from Rs 339.1 crore to Rs 324 crore, while that from subscription was down from Rs 435.3 crore to Rs 425.8 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.