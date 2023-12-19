Sun Pharma Shares Hit Life High On Plans To Acquire Stake In Lyndra Therapeutics

A day after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore market capitalisation, its shares touched a fresh life high on Tuesday, after it announced that it will acquire stake in Lyndra Therapeutics Inc.

The pharmaceutical company will acquire 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million. It is a strategic investment to support development of innovative pharmaceutical delivery technologies and get access to the technology for certain molecules and territories, an exchange filing said.