Sun Pharma Shares Decline Over 5% As Q1 Profit Falls 20%

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. declined over 5% after the company posted its first-quarter results on Thursday. The consolidated net profit declined 20% year-on-year to Rs 2,279 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 14,316 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 13,185 crore in the year-ago period. Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma's chairman and managing director, said the drug maker had a strong performance during the quarter, where the overall growth reflects steady progress across all its markets.

Macquarie maintained its 'outperform' rating on the counter and its target price of Rs 2,135. The company's India business growth is primarily driven by volume growth and new product introductions, according to the brokerage. The management is confident on the company's Leqselvi launch as well.