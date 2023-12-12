Sun Pharma Raises Offer Price To Fully Acquire Taro Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has revised its offer price to acquire all the outstanding shares of its Israel-based arm, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The offer price has been raised to $43 per share versus $38 per share earlier, a rise of 13%, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

On May 26, Sun Pharma expressed its interest to increase its stake in Taro to 100%. It currently holds a 78.48% stake in Taro. The company engaged in multiple rounds of price negotiations with a special committee of Taro's board of directors regarding the proposal.