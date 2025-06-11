Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries Rally As Maharashtra Exempts Beer And Wine From Excise Duty Hike

Share price of Sula Vineyards Ltd., GM Breweries Ltd. saw a significant uptick following the Maharashtra government's decision to raise excise duties on liquor. GM Breweries rose nearly 6% while Sula Vineyards was up nearly 2%

The new excise duty hike applies to both retail purchases from liquor stores and consumption in restaurants or bars, making alcohol more expensive in the state.

However, beer and wine have been exempted from this excise duty hike. Beer has a lower alcohol content compared to hard liquor and was thus exempted. In the case of wine, the state's policy aims to promote the industry, given that a significant portion of the country's wineries are located in Maharashtra, and many farmers who supply grapes to these wineries are based here, an HT report stated.