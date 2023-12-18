Sugar Stocks Surge As Ban On Using Cane Juice For Ethanol Is Reversed

Sugar stocks gained on Monday after the Food Ministry issued a fresh order reversing the ban on the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol.

The ministry also allowed juice and B-heavy molasses to produce the green fuel in the 2023-24 supply year, according to a statement.

The government on Dec. 5 said that the oil marketing companies would issue a revised allocation of sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses-based ethanol. The decision by the ministry to curb ethanol production using sugarcane came after the erratic monsoon in the country harmed the sugarcane crops. As a result, export restrictions had to be extended beyond Oct. 31.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.'s shares jumped the most at 7.50% as of 11:07 a.m., followed by 4.91% jump in Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. rose 4.96% while Dalmia Bharat Sugar Ltd. stock jumped 5.56%. That compared to a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.