Studio LSD IPO Listing: Shares Dip Over 20% From Issue Price After Dull Debut

Studio LSD Ltd.'s shares were down 20% from its issue price on Monday after the company had a dull listing at Rs 43.20 on NSE Emerge Platform. The multimedia production house specialises in creating original content and the the total market cap of the company stands at Rs 213.02 crore.

After listing, the total 'sell' quantity is at 18.68 lakh shares, according to the NSE.

The funds from the public issue will be used to expand the operations, enhance in-house post-production facilities, and adopt technology like VFX, AI, and immersive video, according to the company. These steps are set to help the company strengthen creative capabilities, improve efficiency, and bring innovative stories.

The IPO had aimed to raise Rs 74.25 crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The issue size was 1,37,50,000 equity shares and the price band was set at Rs 51 to 54 per share. The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue was Corpwis Advisors Ltd., and the Registrar is Link Purva Sharegistry Ltd.

“At Studio LSD Limited, storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do. This IPO represents the next phase in our journey—one that builds on years of creating popular and high-quality television content for audiences across India. From drama and thrillers to romance, mythology, and comedy, our portfolio reflects both creative range and consistency," said Prateek Sharma, managing director of Studio LSD.

With the capacity to deliver around 1,800 minutes of content every month and the company's recent expansion into the music segment, the management believes that they are well positioned to capture the opportunity in the growing appetite for fresh, engaging entertainment.