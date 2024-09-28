'Student Of The Game': Vinod Sethi On How He Learnt Focus From MS Dhoni

Vinod Sethi, the former managing director of Morgan Stanley, credits former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni for teaching him how to sharply focus on one's area of expertise.

In an interaction with NDTV Profit, Sethi recalled one of his meetings with Dhoni in Chennai, where they were watching a cricket match together at the Madras Club.

"I was watching Dhoni and conversing with him. We were seeing the match," Sethi said. "Someone was bowling. Dhoni would see the ball, and on every ball, he had a forecast. 'This will be four, six, LBW, out etc.,' Dhoni would say. And he was accurate around 75% of the time."

"Then I realised why Dhoni is captain material. Because he is a true student of the game," Sethi added.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Sethi also agreed that one such student of the game was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the late ace investor who was known for his strong bets in the Indian market.

According to Sethi, maintaining a sharp focus is essential to understand the market. "My idea of focus on the market is to go as deep as possible, and find where you can make 100 times the money over a period of time."