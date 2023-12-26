Stocks To Watch: Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Wilmar, KPIT

Companies such as Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Bank of Baroda, and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

The U.S. FDA conducted an inspection at Zydus Lifesciences' API site and closed with six observations, while Bank of Baroda raised its stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce to 8.51% from 5.56% for Rs 30 crore.

Meanwhile, companies like Muthoot Microfinance Ltd., Suraj Developers Ltd., and Motisons Jewellers Ltd. will also be in focus as their shares will be listing on the exchanges on Tuesday.