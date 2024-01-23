Stocks To Watch: Zee, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Coforge, MRPL, Oberoi Realty

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Tuesday.

Sony Group Corp. has officially notified that it plans to call off the merger between its India unit and Zee, while Kotak Mahindra Bank approved the proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore by way of issuance of NCDs.

S&P has affirmed the ratings of Adani Ports and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., while revising its outlook to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.