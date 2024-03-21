Stocks To Watch: Wipro, TVS Motor, Power Finance Corp, Torrent Power, RVNL, JSW Infra, Jupiter Wagons

India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, and the State Bank of India.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10%, higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, higher at 72,101.69.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,599.2 crore and domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at 83.17 against the U.S. dollar.