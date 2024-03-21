Stocks To Watch: Wipro, TVS Motor, Power Finance Corp, Torrent Power, RVNL, JSW Infra, Jupiter Wagons
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Wipro appointed a new chief executive officer at Capco Inc. in an attempt to revive growth at its biggest acquisition yet. Anne-Marie Rowland will take the helm of the U.K.-based IT consultancy from Lance Levy.
Torrent Power and Jupiter Wagons announced major acquisitions, while RVNL and ASM Technologies reported order wins.
India's benchmark indices ended little changed with a positive bias amid volatility on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, and the State Bank of India.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 21.65 points, or 0.10%, higher at 21,839.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.64 points, or 0.12%, higher at 72,101.69.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,599.2 crore and domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to close at 83.17 against the U.S. dollar.
Wall Street traders refrained from making any big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve decision as they braced for whether Jerome Powell would throw cold water on rate-cut hopes, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index rose by 0.08% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.04%, respectively, as of 11:45 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.05%.
Brent crude was trading 1.66% lower at $85.93 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.10% at $2,155.45 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
Wipro: The company appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as CEO of Capco effective April 1.
Torrent Power: The company signed a share purchase agreement with Solapur Transmission for the acquisition of a 100% stake to establish a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.
TVS Motor: The company approved the issue of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares up to Rs 1,900 crore via bonus. It appointed Vijay Sankar and Shailesh Haribhakt as independent directors, effective March 20 and April 1, respectively.
Power Finance Corp: The company transferred unit Solapur Transmission to Torrent Power for Rs 7 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 167 crore for Southeastern Railway.
JSW Infrastructure: The company achieved a significant milestone as total cargo handled on a consolidated basis crossed 100 MMT.
Prince Pipes and Fittings: The company signed an agreement with Klaus Waren Fixtures and NM Shah for the purchase of the 'Aquel' brand and other assets worth Rs 55 crore to set up an in-house manufacturing facility, resulting in building greater value in the bathware segment.
Jupiter Wagons: The company acquired Bonatrans India for Rs 271 crore, becoming the first Indian rolling stock manufacturer with its own wheel plant.
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company opened a sales depot in Kannur, Kerala.
Aeroflex Industries: The company has increased its installed capacity to 13.5 million metres p.a. in phase 1 expansion and will increase to 16.5 million metres in phase 2 expansion with an investment of Rs 39 crore.
Himadri Specialty Chemical: The company acquired a 40% stake in Invati Creations for Rs 45.16 crore.
GE Power: The company received a purchase order worth Rs 8.95 crore from Bharat Aluminium and an order worth Rs 7.47 crore from Nuclear Power Corp.
Cyient: The company's JV with HAL—Infotech HAL—filed an application initiating the corporate insolvency resolution process before NCLT, Bangalore Bench.
ASM Technologies: The company announced a preferential allotment of shares and warrants amounting to Rs 170 crore.
Crompton Greaves: The company received an order from HAREDA for a water pumping system.
Sapphire Foods: NCLT approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Gamma Pizzakraft and Gamma Pizzakraft with the company.
DOMS Industries: The company acquired a 51% stake in SKIDO Industries for Rs 51 lakh.
New Listing
Krystal Integrated Services: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 715 apiece. The Rs 300.13 crore IPO was subscribed 13.21 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (7.33 times), retail investors (3.32 times), and non-institutional investors (43.91 times).
Bulk Deals
National Highways Infra Trust: Larsen & Toubro bought 1.20 crore units at Rs 124.71 per unit.
Insider Trades
Pidilite Industries: Promoter Maithili sold 1.13 lakh shares on March 18.
Pennar Industries: Promoter Aditya Narsing Rao bought 24,750 shares on March 19.
Skipper: Promoter Ventex Trade acquired 1.14 lakh shares on March 19.
Satin Creditcare Network: Promoter Trishashna Holdings and Investments bought 33,447 shares on March 18.
Gokul Agro Resources: Promoter Ritika Infracon bought 1.4 lakh on March 19.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Promoter Niyogi Enterprise issued 2.68 lakh shares on March 18 and 19.
Pledge Share Details
Camlin Fine Sciences: Promoter Ashish S. Dandekar created a pledge of 10 lakh shares on March 19.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Kilburn Engineering: To meet analysts and investors on March 28.
Kalpataru Projects International: To meet analysts and investors on March 26.
Associated Alcohols and Breweries: To meet analysts and investors on March 26.
SIS: To meet analysts and investors on March 26.
OM Infra: To meet analysts and investors on March 26.
Raymond: To meet analysts and investors on March 26–28.
Competition Helps Improve Products And Efficiency, Says Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Sindhu Trade Links.
Ex/record dividend: Castrol India.
Ex/record rights issue: Jyoti Structures.
Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Saurashtra Cement.
Moved out short-term ASM framework: JTL Industries, Saurashtra Cement.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 0.15% to 21,910.05 at a premium of 70.95 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.8%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 0.03% to 46,449.05 at a premium of 138.15 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.5%.
Nifty Options March 21 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.
Bank Nifty Options March 27 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 46,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprise, RBL Bank, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Research Reports
Sun Pharma - Global Specialty Sales To Get A Boost From Addition Of Australian Geography: DRChoksey
Oberoi Realty - New Projects To Revive Pre-Sales In Near Term: Motilal Oswal
Deep Industries - Beneficiary Of Increased Outsourcing: IDBI Capital
Orient Electric - Cooler Weather Expected To Moderate Fans Sales: Nirmal Bang