Stocks To Watch: Whirlpool, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Torrent Power, NBCC, Godrej Consumer

Whirlpool of India will in focus on Tuesday as its promoter plans to divest 24% stake through open market deals.

Kotak Mahindra Bank retained its senior executives in key positions, giving them new titles as the lender reshuffled its senior management.

Godrej Consumer said it will divest entire stake in its in Mauritius-based unit Godrej East Africa Holdings to HKG Africa Weave for consideration of Rs 30 crore.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 hitting a fresh all-time high during the day.

Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG gained, while Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty PSU Bank stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 281.52 points, or 0.39%, higher at 72,708.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points, or 0.37%, to end at 22,122.25.

The currency and bond markets were closed.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 754.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth straight session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 452.70 crore, the NSE data showed.